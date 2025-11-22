The Islamic Missionaries’ Association of Nigeria (IMAN) has called on Muslims and Christians in Nigeria to unite and fight disunity which is capable of prolonging and exacerbating the current insecurity across the country.

The association lamented that the insecurity which started with Boko-Haram attacks since 2009, has graduated to deepening situation with varied acts of criminality.

It stated that the aim of the many inter-faith dialogues being held in Nigeria jointly by both Muslims and Christians should be to sustain national unity and stability.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Alh Abdullahi Nurudeen and Secretary, Mal. Sulaiman Ahmed, IMAN queried reason for the difficulty in wiping out violent crimes in the country.

It charged the federal, states and local governments across the country to take security as their topmost priority, bearing in mind that protection of people and property is the highest responsibility of government to the people.

IMAN also described the claim of Christian genocide in the country as untrue, saying that Islam abhors killing of innocent people.

The Islamic organisation which specifically condemned recent terrorist attack on a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, described the incident as unfortunate.

It sympathised with the people of the community and tasked government to strengthen security intelligence towards tracking the perpetrators of the dastard act.

On the abduction of 25 schoolgirls of Government Comprehensive Girls College in Maga Kebbi State, IMAN called on all state governments in the north to provide 24 hours security for their boarding schools or suspend boarding facilities for now.