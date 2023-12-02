Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria has bagged the FMDQ Member Compliance, Secondary Market Awards for its remarkable achievements in the Nigerian financial market for the period of October 2022 to August 2023 at the recent FMDQ GOLD Awards.

This prestigious award is presented by FMDQ, a leading Nigerian financial market infrastructure group.

The FMDQ GOLD Awards are designed to honour and acknowledge the resilience and agility of key players within the Nigerian financial market. These awards are underscored by FMDQ’s GOLD principles, which stand for “Global Competitiveness, Operational Excellence, Liquidity, and Diversity.”

The GOLD Agenda encompasses various facets of the financial market, ranging from securities exchange, central counterparty services, and depository services, to private markets.

The award specifically recognises RMB Nigeria as the Exchange Dealing Member with the least number of infractions – a clear testament to consistent adherence to market rules and guidelines.

CEO of RMB Nigeria, Dalu Ajene, expressed the institution’s pride and gratitude for this remarkable accomplishment: “This accomplishment is a testament to RMB Nigeria’s dedication and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian economy and maintaining the highest standards of compliance and performance. RMB Nigeria’s contributions have been instrumental in promoting stability and growth within the Nigerian financial market and, by extension, the broader economy,” Ajene said.