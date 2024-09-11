Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Kylian Mbappé to succeed at Real Madrid. He also tipped the France international to win a Ballon d’Or in the near future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo said Mbappé will have success at Madrid, which he labelled the “best club ever.”

“I think [Mbappé] will do well. The structure of the club … it’s nice, it’s good,” Ronaldo said.

“They have a great coach and the president, Florentino [Pérez], who has been there many many years. I think it won’t be a big problem because of his talent. Mbappé can be the next golden ball [Ballon d’Or] winner. Him, [Erling] Haaland, [Jude] Bellingham, Lamine [Yamal].

“Madrid is the kind of team that doesn’t rush under pressure. People say they’re lucky in the Champions [League]. No they are not lucky. They’re prepared for this kind of moment. The Bernabéu has that different aura.

“Now, if you say that Madrid is going to be better or not, we don’t know. Mbappé is there now, I think Madrid will keep strong, but I don’t know if they will be better than last year. Only God knows.”

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said they are still adapting to life with Mbappé, who showed signs of improvement with two goals against Real Betis before the international break.

Madrid have two wins and two draws from their first four games this season and trail rivals Barcelona by four points at the top of the LaLiga table.