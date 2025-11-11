Pope Leo XIV has appointed Nigerian-born Augustinian priest, Rev. Fr. Edward Daleng, as the new Vice-Regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household.

The appointment, announced by the Vatican on Monday, marked a significant recognition for the Nigerian clergy within the Catholic Church’s highest administrative ranks.

The Prefecture of the Papal Household is one of the Vatican’s oldest and most vital offices. It oversees the pope’s daily engagements, ensuring that every activity is carried out with precision, decorum, and in accordance with papal tradition.

As Vice-Regent, Fr. Daleng will work alongside Archbishop Leonardo Sapienza, the current Regent, to coordinate the pope’s private and public audiences, including meetings with heads of state, diplomats, and church leaders.

Daleng, a member of the Order of St. Augustine (OSA), brings years of pastoral, academic, and administrative experience to his new role. His appointment further reflects Pope Leo XIV’s effort to promote inclusivity and highlight the global character of the Catholic Church.