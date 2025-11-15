Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be suspended for at least Portugal’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

The suspension comes as a result of a straight red card for violent conduct during Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the football world, unfolded in the 61st minute of a tense qualifier. With Portugal frustrated and trailing, Ronaldo tangled with Irish defender Dara O’Shea. In an off-the-ball altercation, Ronaldo was seen throwing an elbow into O’Shea’s chest.

The on-field referee initially issued a yellow card, but the decision was swiftly escalated following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

After consulting the pitch-side monitor, the referee deemed the act violent conduct and brandished the red card, sending Ronaldo for an early walk down the tunnel.

This dismissal marks a significant and unwanted first in Ronaldo’s legendary international career. In his record-breaking 226th appearance for Portugal, it was his very first red card, tarnishing an otherwise impeccable disciplinary record with the national team.

The immediate consequence is a mandatory one-match ban in Portugal’s next competitive fixture. However, the situation is far more serious for the veteran forward.

According to the FIFA Disciplinary Code, Article 14, violent conduct explicitly including “elbowing”, can warrant a suspension of “at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault.”

This means FIFA’s disciplinary committee will now review the case and has the authority to extend the ban beyond the single automatic match. Crucially, any suspension must be served in official competitive matches and cannot be wiped out by playing in pre-tournament friendlies.