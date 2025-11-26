Wayne Rooney has urged Liverpool manager Arne Slot to consider dropping Mohamed Salah to revitalise the team’s form following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The loss has left the defending champions languishing in 11th place in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal by 11 points.

Rooney pointed out that Salah’s lack of defensive contribution could send a negative message to teammates. “If I were Slot, I’d make a significant decision to ensure the team is compact and hard to beat,” he remarked on The Wayne Rooney Show. He stressed that every player should be committed to the team’s success, and once they start winning, Salah could be reintegrated. “Salah is not helping them defensively,” Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

Rooney’s criticism extended to several senior players whose performances have fallen short of expectations.

“I’m sure if you’re one of them players they’ve signed, you’re sat on the bench and you’ve seen them not running — I get he’s a club legend and everything he’s done on the club – but if you’re on the bench then what message does that send if you see one of your teammates not running back and he’s starting every game?

“If I was Arne Slot, I’d try and make a big decision just so it has an impact on the rest of the team.

“When you’re not winning games, you want to stay compact and hard to beat.

“While I think they’re going through this period, 100% he [Slot] needs to make a decision and get them compact, get them hard to beat and every player running back and then when they start winning games you can bring him back in and hope that he is running back more.