The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, has built and donated a Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH) facility to the Igwurita Community Secondary School (ICSS), Igwurita, in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

The project, which was executed in partnership with PIND Foundation and Rotary Foundation Global Grant, consists of a borehole, a tank, tank-stand, cesspool, male and female toilets, as well as taps where students can wash their hands.

Commissioning the project, the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9141, Rotarian Mightyman Aye Dikuro, thanked the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA for extending its projects to rural communities in the State.

Dikuro said: “Thank you for all the nice speeches about Rotary but I want to tell you that the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, as you really know, this is not GRA in Port Harcourt. You will wonder why Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA did not concentrate on GRA, either Old or New GRA, but they came here in Igwurita to do a project.”

He stated that Rotary International is an organization that works in partnership with the United Nations to bring development closer people.

The District Governor said: “Rotary is a club, an institution that works with the United Nations to serve. It is Rotary that mooted the idea of the United Nations to the world. This organization, for those who will like to know more, has been in existence for 117 years with an unbroken lineage of leadership and transparency.”

In her address, President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Rotarian Ozumonu Gudu, called on students of the school to make proper use of the facility and ensure it cleanliness at all times.

Gudu said: “We came here to bring this project for your use because we found out that as a school of over 800 students, you don’t have a functional toilet facility because there is no water.

“Now, we brought water, we brought this toilet facility for boys and girls, so that when you are pressed while in school, you will use it. That way, we promote hygiene and make you free from illnesses that come from diseases as a result of using dirty toilets. I urge you all to use this facility properly and keep it clean all the times.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Principal of the school, Mrs. Evelyn Horsfall, thanked the Rotary Club for bringing succour to the students of the school.