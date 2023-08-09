Rotary Club President Prioritises Education

The 9th Rotary Club president of Kubwa Abuja, Rotarian Emmanuel Abonta has promised to focus on supporting the education sector in the city.

After his investiture, Abonta said this is a year of hope with great promise and as a club, they hope to take big audacious steps to impact lives especially in education.

The club recently empowered teachers, schools and students.

Abonta said the overriding goal for the 2023/24 Rotary Year is to increase quality and quantity of membership and execute effective education service projects that creates hope and gives visibility to Rotary in general.

He said as he assumes the role of the 9th President of the Rotary Club, he is humbled by the trust and confidence placed on him pointing out that he is fully aware of the responsibility that comes with the position and promised to carry it with utmost dedication and integrity.