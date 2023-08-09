FCTA Demolishes 100 Structures In Lugbe

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have chased out illegal occupiers of the land belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and demolished hundreds of unapproved infrastructures in the Lugbe community of Abuja.

The FCTA officials invaded and demolished a popular area known as Timber Shield Market in Lugbe, which was illegally occupied by timber dealers, scavengers, and other sellers of low-value items.

After the exercise, the FCTA director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said the operation was an ongoing exercise of city cleaning and removal of illegal structures.

He said the area is a corridor of Ring Road 3 that connects Gwarimpa and the Public Service Institute, as well as links Siraji to the Apo Mechanics Area.

Galadima said before the demolition exercise, several notices were served on the occupies followed by meetings with the traders and some key stakeholders.