Rotary Club Of Abuja Garki Neighborhood in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has donated items worth millions of naira as an empowerment mechanism to 25 less privileged and some persons with disabilities in the territory.

The empowerment items include sewing machines, grinding machines, wheelchairs and an undisclosed petty traders funds package in envelopes for 10 traders.

The president of the Rotary Club of Abuja Garki Neighborhood, Hajiya Zainab Owonikoko who distributed the items in Abuja, said the gesture was part of the club’s efforts to lift people out of idleness and poverty.

Owonikoko who explained that the economic situation of the country was getting tougher than expected, said the financial empowerment would go a long way to help the beneficiaries get involved in profit-making businesses to put food on their tables.

“The situation of the country is territory. With this empowerment, we believe there will not be lots of people out there floating around helplessly. With this, they will have something to do.

“10 people benefited from the petty traders’ funds, three are going home with sewing machines, seven are for grinding machines, and five wheelchairs for people with disabilities,” she said.

She explained that the club wrote a letter to the National Commission for Disabilities to help identify those in need of wheelchairs, but could not afford it.

“Apart from the commission, we also went to one of our adopted villages in the Shafi community, and the chief gave us some names of individuals that need grinding and sewing machines. Some of them are widows.

“October in the Rotary calendar is economic and empowerment month. Today is also my birthday, so we are gathered here to put smiles on the faces of these identified Nigerians that do not have the means to make ends meet,” she said.

Also, the past president of Rotary Club International, Jonathan Majiyagbe urged the beneficiaries to put the money and the machines to good use towards gaining their financial freedom for self-reliance.

“The whole idea is to lift each other from poverty. This is our prayer to you, that this will help you and your family for good. Don’t sell the machines. Put it to good use. This is Garki Neighborhood contribution to that effect. All we do is to make the whole world a better place,” Majiyagbe said.