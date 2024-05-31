Ad

Can two fatally ill people experience real love? Well, Rivers of Waters Production (ROW) supported by Transcorp Hilton, explores this concept and taking Nigerian theatregoers on the ride, in their new play titled Clinical Symphony.

When devoted wife, Thelma, is diagnosed of lung cancer, she is shattered by her husband Dave’s abandonment. Alone in her ill-health and broken heart, she finds solace in the companionship of fellow cancer patient, Ebuka.

As they bond over shared experiences and battle with cancer, they are drawn to each other in a way that transcends their individual struggles. Thelma must confront her feelings of betrayal and heartbreak from her husband’s abandonment, while navigating the complex emotions that arise from her growing affection for Ebuka.

Clinical Symphony is written, directed and produced by ROW’s founder, Patrick Otoro, and stars Otoro, Jumoke Olatunbosun as Thelma, Nneota Egbe, and Yemi Bankole.

Production opens 8pm, June 17, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.