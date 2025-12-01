Royal by West African Ceramics Shines at Archibuilt 2025: strengthening it’s position as Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of premium yet affordable tiles designed as a direct import substitute.

Advertisement

Royal by West African Ceramics, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of premium yet affordable tiles designed as a direct import substitute, made an outstanding impression at the 2025 Archibuilt Expo in Abuja. The brand showcased a robust portfolio featuring not only its signature wall and floor tiles, but also an expanded line of natural stones, adhesives, grouts, and other essential finishing materials, reinforcing its leadership across the full spectrum of building materials and finishes.

This year’s exhibition also highlighted one of Royal’s most innovative tools—the Royal Tiles Visualizer, a digital platform that enables architects, designers, and homeowners to preview tile designs in real spaces before purchase. The Visualizer underscores Royal’s commitment to design clarity, customer experience, and simplifying the selection journey for industry professionals.

Advertisement

Royal’s presence at the 2025 Archibuilt expo further solidified its leadership in the nation’s ceramics and building finishes industry. The brand displayed some of its latest products in floor and wall finishing featuring the Ceramic terracotta series, GVT wood series, Full body rustic series, High traffic industrial tiles and the Sugar finish series reflecting its modern designs, superior durability, and global standard finishing tailored for the Nigerian environment.

Speaking during a tour of the booth, the Chairman of the Abuja chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) – Arc. Yemi Sola-Adebiyi said “Royal is a brand we can trust; they have been consistent and are always providing products that professionals can rely on”.

The Managing Director of Royal by WACL, Mr. Franklin Jose reemphasized the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality products that meet evolving customer preferences and the dynamic needs of the construction sector. He also pointed out the consistent efforts the team makes to ensure Royal remains a trusted name in residential, commercial, and industrial projects across the country.

The Archibuilt Expo provided the perfect stage for Royal to engage directly with stakeholders, demonstrate product performance, and reinforce its promise of elegance, reliable quality, and exceptional value – a fit that led to the brand being awarded during the Expo.

Royal by West African Ceramics remains dedicated to advancing local manufacturing, promoting architectural excellence, and supporting Nigeria’s growing real estate and construction landscape with products that bridge the gap between quality and excellence.

For more information about Royal and its product offerings,

Kindly:

Call our Customer Service on: +234 903 490 3119,

Follow our social media platform: @royalbywacl

Visit our website: www.royal-ceramic.com