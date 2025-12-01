The First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, has called on young Nigerians to take responsibility for their health by getting tested for HIV and seeking treatment when necessary, as the world marks World AIDS Day 2025.

In a message issued on Monday, the First Lady said this year’s theme, “Overcoming Disruptions; Transforming the AIDS Response,” presents an opportunity for the country to renew its commitment to ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

She noted that although Nigeria has recorded significant progress in HIV prevention, treatment, and care over the years, more work is needed to ensure that every citizen has access to life-saving services without fear or discrimination.

“Every Nigerian deserves access to life-saving services, free from stigma and discrimination,” she stated.

Senator Tinubu urged young people across the country to prioritise regular testing and remain informed about their HIV status.

She emphasised that early detection and timely treatment remain crucial to achieving an AIDS-free generation.

“To our youth, take charge of your health, know your HIV status by getting tested and seek treatment if found positive,” she said.

Calling for more community involvement, the First Lady appealed to families, caregivers, and neighbourhoods to show compassion, offer support to those living with HIV, and reject practices that reinforce shame or isolation.

She stressed that stigma continues to be one of the biggest barriers to progress in the national HIV response and must be confronted collectively.

“To our communities, I call on you to show compassion and support and say no to stigmatisation,” she added.

Senator Tinubu reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to accelerate national efforts toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, aligning with global targets led by the United Nations and international health partners.

She concluded by extending goodwill to all Nigerians, saying, “Happy World AIDS Day 2025.”