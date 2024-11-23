Ruger’s “Toma Toma” music video featuring Tiwa Savage is trending at #12 on YouTube since its release on November 15.

Dubbed a “Brazilian Funk and Afrobeats mix” by netizens, the song which has garnered over 870,000 views on the streaming platform three days after its release, is indicative of Afrobeats abilities to blend with other music genres.

Deploying interesting shots, the music video opens with a landscape shot of Ruger backgrounded by the ocean, and rocking out on one foot, in tune to the bassy intro, as the camera zooms to a close up, then cuts to a shot of the singer performing on a yacht.

The lyrics are simple, and speaks of the usual, the attraction between a man and a woman, though Ruger in declaring himself to his lady love (unseen, with no dancer singled out, brings more intimacy and relativity to listeners, who can easily substitute the lyrics to their loved ones.

He also makes a point, in noting the often incredibility or shock that comes in the dating world, of a well-garbed black man courting/romancing his love interest, drawing attention to the misconception that African men aren’t romantic or would rather see their loved ones dressed-up and walk about dressed in rags.