The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has partnered with a Nigerian creative organisation, Ascend Studio, to build the capacities of creatives in the Nigerian film industries.

The $3.5m worth of investment programme supported by USAID, titled ‘Africa Creative Blueprint’, is targeted at providing intensive training for 3,500 Nigerian youths in TV production, develop a skilled TV workforce of at least 200 youths, and shoot a 13-episode high quality, music-infused TV drama that will convey social messages, promote positive change and foster inclusive and equitable growth in Nigeria.

‘Africa Creative Blueprint’ is targeted at addressing the structural challenges of the Nigerian film industry which include: expanding film distribution channels, enhancing production quality through advanced equipment, developing stronger screenwriting and story development practices, and reinforcing intellectual property protections.

The addressing on these gaps, USAID believes will capture a broader audience and ensure more sustainable revenue steams for Nigerian filmmakers.

Administered by way of call for participation, selected applicants across the country, will participate in the training programmes or to be a part of the cast and crew members of the music-drama TV show.

Hence, applications for capacity training as directors, writers, producers, production coordinators, cinematographers, costumiers, actors and actresses, accountants, finance professionals, sound designers etc. are expected.

The trainings will hold in six Nigerian cities across the six geo-political zones – Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano, Benin and Asaba.