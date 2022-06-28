Russia has imposed an entry ban on the family of U.S. President, Joe Biden, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Tuesday.

By this ban, Biden’s wife, Jill and daughter, Ashley, would no longer be allowed to travel to Russia.

The president himself and Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, as well as hundreds of lawmakers, are already on the blacklist.

The Foreign Ministry said Russia had in total placed new bans on 25 U.S. nationals, including well-known Prof. Francis Fukuyama, for having taken “Russophobic” positions.

The U.S. and Canada had added two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin to their sanctions list in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The US has been strongly opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine and it has helped to sustain the efforts of the Ukrainians to resist the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US has also announced military and humanitarian aids to Ukraine and mobilised weapons in collaboration with other members of NATO.