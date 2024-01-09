Senegal forward, Sadio Mane, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Aisha Tamba, in a private ceremony in Dakar, Senegal.

The wedding ceremony took place on Sunday in Keur Massar, Dakar, the capital city of Senegal.

In a post shared by a Senegalese photographer, Magvision, Tamba was seen posing in her white gown.

In another video shared by a Senegalese TV station, Dakar Live, the lady was being escorted into a vehicle while members of the community rallied around her.

The clip also showed Tamba taking pictures with some of her family members.

Mane wore a traditional white Arabian outfit.

The Al Nassr player is currently in camp with his Senegalese teammates ahead of the upcoming 2023 edition African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Mané began his professional career with Metz, the Ligue 2 club, at the age of 19.

He moved to Red Bull Salzburg, the Austrian club, in 2012, where he won the league and domestic cups.

Later that summer, Mané moved to the premier league club Southampton and later to Liverpool in 2016.

He left the Merseyside club in 2022 before moving to Bayern Munich and currently plays in the Saudi League.

Mane was also named the African Player of the Year in 2019 and 2022.