The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has said the focus of the acting director general of the Authority is to ensure safety in the aviation industry and promote ease of doing business.

Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu stated this in Abuja on Thursday.

The NCAA spokesperson further said the Authority is simplifying processes of operation for ease of doing business in the aviation sector in Nigeria, noting that the NCAA is doing what needs to be done to support domestic airlines.

According to him, “Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), themselves yesterday, through their chairman and vice chairman, affirmed this reality on our part at the NCAA.

“What we have done is make the processes easier and faster for the airlines. You will recall that Captain Chris Najomo’s mantra is ease of doing business without compromising safety and standards.

“Yesterday, the Airlines Operators affirmed that processes that used to take them two and a half years before now take no longer than three months.

As a matter of fact, there are some of these processes that now take just 24 hours, or two weeks to complete.

Achimugu, who stated that the majority of the NCAA staff are in support of the confirmation Capt. Najomo as director general of the Authority, further said the ease in operation processes as affirmed yesterday by members of the AON has never happened in the history of the NCAA.

“So with this affirmation from our critical stakeholders, it is very clear that the NCAA has not relented or failed in carrying out its duty to support the industry.

“This situation motivated the call by the AON yesterday on the federal government to confirm the appointment of Captain Chris Najomo as a substantive DGCA of the NCAA,’ Achimugu stated.

He said for major stakeholders to be calling for the confirmation of your appointment, “means you have done everything right”.