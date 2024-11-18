The Lagos State government has warned residents sternly about improper handling and storing combustible materials during the dry season.

The director general of the Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, stated this in the safety alert he issued yesterday and made available to journalists. He called on Lagosians to take responsibility and be more safety-conscious as the end of the year approaches.

Mojola, while dwelling on the current weather, said the environment is currently charged with excessive heat and dry conditions, emphasising that the safety of lives must take priority over everything else.

He stated, “Once there is life, there is hope for a better tomorrow. We can only hope for the best.”

The safety commission boss highlighted that the current weather conditions are unfavourable, saying,’’

The excessive heat due to dry weather can lead to tiredness, high fever, blurred vision, and dehydration, which are uncomfortable and harmful to health.’’

He warned residents not to compromise their safety. Specifically, he advised against smoking in public places, adding that storing flammable substances or fuel at home, stalls, or shops to prevent fire outbreaks and incidents that could lead to fatalities.”

Mojola urged everyone to support the government and be more safety-conscious to ensure their homes, workplaces, and environment are safe and free from incidents that can endanger lives.

He advised the public to visit the commission’s website for more safety guidelines, saying that, when adhered to, they will contribute to a safer and healthier community.