At least 30 students drawn from different departments in the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, have been trained in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at the UNESCO – Infinix 3D AI and Robotics Training CogLabs Workshop, saying about 10,000 students were being targeted for the training nationwide.

Our correspondent gathered that twenty successful students would eventually be picked and equipped with the necessary kits and tools to train other students and interested public members after the training at the Infinix ICT Resource Centre, University of Ibadan.

Olumide Adeloju, the community manager of Infinix X Club, a community of users of Infinix mobile phones, said the UNESCO-Infinix CogLabs workshop was to teach AI education and robotics to students and young people.

“What we have today is training the trainer session, and we are going to be training 30 students of the University of Ibadan who are interested in STEM and AI, and they are going to become trainers who will go on to train other people”, he said.

According to him, they will be training other students like them and non-students to become trainers.

“The essence is to spread the knowledge of AI and Robotics and to solve the problems that we have in Nigeria, using AI, machine learning and robotics to ensure that young Nigerians, mainly students, use the opportunity to solve their immediate problems.

“This is one of the reasons why UNESCO, Infinix and even Google are coming together to make sure we have this kind of workshop where we can train people to train other people and spread the knowledge of AI and Robotics”, he added.

He explained that the University of Ibadan was the first in Nigeria to hold such an event, having done similar things at the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

Earlier, the public relations manager for Infinix Nigeria, Oluwayemisi Ode, urged the students to take full advantage of the opportunities and resources the partnership provides through the ICT Resource Centre and the CogLabs mobile application.