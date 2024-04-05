In a demonstration of its commitment to social responsibility and community safety, Sahara Group, a leading energy, and infrastructure conglomerate, through Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate social responsibility vehicle, has commissioned the newly renovated Maitama Divisional Headquarters, Maitama, in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The renovation and solar installation work carried out at the station is part of the company’s commitment to enhancing public safety and supporting the welfare of its host communities.

Addressing guests at the commissioning ceremony, the executive director, Sahara Group, Alex Cole stated that “We believe that a safe and secure environment is critical for the well-being of our communities. By supporting the improvement of police stations like Maitama, we are empowering law enforcement officers to better serve and protect residents.”

Commending the Nigerian Police Force’s supportive collaboration during the renovation, Cole reiterated Sahara Group and its Foundation’s commitment to partnering with like-minded organisations to build stronger communities while improving lives and livelihoods of its residents.

The upgraded police station boasts of a series of improvements designed to enhance functionality and create a more conducive working environment for officers. These upgrades include structural repairs and aesthetical changes to the building, plumbing works and change of sanitary wares. A new office block/building for investigative officers was also constructed, as well as the installation of solar power.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Police (CP) of the FCT Command Region, CP Benneth C. Igweh, commended Sahara Group and the Sahara Group Foundation for the work they have done with the Maitama divisional headquarters. He stated that “this is a commendable project worthy of emulation, and the renovated Police Station will significantly boost the morale of the officers while supporting their aim at promoting peace and security within the Maitama district, as well as neighbouring communities”.

The deputy commissioner of Administration, (DCA), deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) of the FCT Command Region, Hauwa Ibrahim, also urged the police officers to take good care of the facility and reinforced the police force commitment to maintaining peace and security in the community at large.