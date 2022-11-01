Energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has established the Sahara School of Innovation and Extrapreneurship at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka to serve as a platform for promoting inventions and solutions that will facilitate sustainable development and global competitiveness in Africa.

Director, Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, said Sahara would collaborate with UNILAG to make the school a world class facility that will proffer solutions to future challenges today, with emphasis on areas like the future of energy, entrepreneurship, data science, digital arts and culture, artificial intelligence and robotics, and fintech, among others.

The sod-turning ceremony of the proposed school held on Friday October 28, 2022.

“This project reinforces our commitment to giving back always and serves as one of Sahara Group’s contributions towards building a formidable legacy for sustainable development. For over 26 years, innovation and extraprenuership have driven Sahara’s growth across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. We are confident that working with the University of Lagos, a foremost institution of global repute, the school would deliver sustainable value for the benefit of Africa and the world at large,” said Gray whose directorate would drive the project.