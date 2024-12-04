The sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to showcase multi-billion-dollar project opportunities in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

The event scheduled to take place in Lagos from 11-13 February 2025 will offer a vital platform for advancing the continent’s energy, oil and gas ambitions.

This marks its significant 9th edition, which is strategically partnered with the NCDMB and over 30 national oil companies and regulators from Sub-Saharan Africa.

SAIPEC 2025 will showcase multi-billion-dollar project opportunities across Africa and offer a vital platform for advancing the continent’s energy, oil and gas ambitions. With local content again as a foundational theme, the conference will attract over 6,000 industry stakeholders, including representatives from National Oil Companies, International Oil Companies, government bodies, service providers and regulators from more than 50 countries.

The three-day programme promises robust engagement with keynote addresses from industry leaders, showcasing countries and exploring pivotal themes such as driving Africa’s energy future, plans for economic growth and SAIPEC’s African Content Series, hosted by the NCDMB for the 5th consecutive year.

Further sessions and panels will tackle critical subjects including African gas strategies and opportunities, finance and the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion initiatives, underscoring the importance of inclusive growth across Africa’s energy landscape.

Notably, the SAIPEC Future Generations Conference will return, inspiring the next generation of African energy leaders, while SAIPEC Technical sessions and the prestigious SAIPEC Awards will highlight leading innovations and achievements in the sector.

Networking remains central to SAIPEC, with numerous sessions held, designed to foster partnerships, including exclusive receptions and PETAN’s concluding golf day event.

A centrepiece of the event, the international exhibition will feature a dynamic showcase of technology, innovations and services across the energy value chain. With exhibitors from around the globe, the exhibition will highlight advancements in drilling, exploration, digital technology and sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with leading suppliers, service providers, and technology developers driving the evolution of Africa’s energy sector.

This year, host PETAN proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of leadership and innovation in Africa’s oil and gas sector.

PETAN/SAIPEC Conference Chair commented; Ibe Chubby Ibe,”SAIPEC 2025 stands as a testament to our commitment to driving Africa’s energy transformation, creating sustainable growth, and fostering inclusive partnerships across the continent.

This year’s program is our most ambitious yet, showcasing innovative strategies, regional collaborations, and groundbreaking advancements in Africa’s oil and gas sector. We are excited to bring together industry leaders, experts and future visionaries to shape a prosperous and energy-secure future for Sub-Saharan Africa.”