Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser earned Liverpool a 2-2 draw with rivals Arsenal in an entertaining English Premier League encounter at the Emirates on Sunday, as Gabriel Magalhães limped off to add to the Gunners’ injury woes.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the ninth minute when he ran on to Ben White’s ball over the top, cut inside Andy Robertson and fired past Caoimhín Kelleher at his near post for a 50th Premier League goal on his return from injury.

Virgil van Dijk, perhaps fortunate to avoid a punitive card for a petulant kick at Kai Havertz in the opening exchanges, equalised nine minutes later, nodding home a Luis Díaz’s flick-on from a corner.

Reuters reports Arsenal responded positively and spurned several half-chances, with Saka hitting a shot over the bar and Havertz unable to control Gabriel Martinelli’s dangerous ball across the face of goal.

The home fans wanted a penalty just after the half-hour mark when Ibrahima Konaté floored Martinelli with a clumsy challenge, but referee Anthony Taylor deemed he got enough of the ball, with Havertz slicing a volley over the top in the aftermath.