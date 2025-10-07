Advertisement

Across Africa, more than 600 million people live without reliable electricity. The impact is profound just as families have to navigate late evenings in darkness or by candlelight, local clinics cannot be as effective after sunset, and businesses close early because they lack power.

For too long, Africa’s solar industry has depended on offshore imports. Products arrive at inflated costs, burdening customers with high prices and low reliability.

The CEO/Founder of Salpha Energy, Sandra Chukwudozie, reaffirmed that the firm was determined to change this at the recent Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York, United States.

Sandra spoke in a session where she spotlighted the urgent need for homegrown solutions to Africa’s energy crisis. She challenged the model of importation to solve local energy issues, emphasising that Africans must not only consume but also create energy technologies.

She alluded that Salpha Energy is proving it can be done. By assembling, designing, and distributing solar products in Nigeria, the company ensures affordability, durability, and local jobs. Its workforce is young, skilled, and motivated, precisely the demographic that global leaders at CGI repeatedly said must be empowered for Africa to thrive.

Through Salpha’s locally manufactured solar grid generators, over two million homes and businesses across Nigeria have already gained reliable and sustainable power access.

From the Clinton stage to rural Nigerian communities, Sandra and the team at Salpha were demonstrating that local innovation is not just possible, it’s essential for energy freedom in Africa.

While the mission is bigger than selling solar products, it’s about giving millions of Africans the same foundation of opportunity that electricity provided for industrialised nations.

With the right investment, policies, and attention, the team at Salpha Energy believed they can provide solar power to millions more in the coming years.