In the tapestry of life, a few men leave a mark so indelible that their very presence becomes a beacon of inspiration. Sam Nda-Isaiah (Kakakin Nupe), or as we fondly called him, “The Chairman,” was one such man. He was the visionary founder of Leadership Newspapers and several other companies that spanned diverse sectors, including fintech, education, agriculture, ICT, security, and publishing. I had the privilege of working within some of these ventures and even leading a few.

He was a giant among men, his virtues of hard work, passion, and a relentless pursuit of lofty ideas were the pillars upon which he built not just a career, but a legacy. Sam was not one to be tethered by mediocrity or restrained by convention. He believed in ideas grand enough to transform lives, and he pursued them with the tenacity of a man born to change the world.

I vividly remember my first encounter with the Kakakin Nupe – a brief meeting of no more than 10 minutes, yet one that left an enduring impression. At the time, I served as the technical adviser to a former commissioner in my state. One of Sam Nda-Isaiah’s many companies had recently secured a project bid, and the commissioner, determined to ensure flawless execution, convened a meeting to set clear expectations for the contractors and consultants.

As I opened the door, a familiar face greeted me, sparking an instant recognition – I knew this man. When Sam entered and introduced himself, it clicked: “Ah, that’s the bold man who ran for president.” His presence was magnetic, exuding a commanding aura that filled the room effortlessly. I recalled elements of his campaign manifesto, which struck me as both daring and practical. Yet, at the time, being aligned with the opposing political camp, I had dismissed it as mere political rhetoric.

But over time, I came to realise that Nigeria had indeed missed a rare opportunity in Sam Nda-Isaiah.

During the meeting, as the commissioner firmly addressed Sam’s team, he turned to me and tasked me with ensuring that the project was executed to the highest standards. That marked the beginning of my journey with LEADERSHIP Holdings, first as a consultant, and eventually transitioning into a full-fledged member of the team.

As a mentor, Sam was both a coach and a commander, keenly moulding his lieutenants into leaders, not followers. He would often remind us that LEADERSHIP wasn’t an option but an expectation. It was this insistence on initiative and self-governance that tested and sharpened us. In his eyes, taking charge was not a choice, even in the smallest of things. Nothing frustrated him more than passivity. His displeasure wasn’t hidden when you failed to use your initiative, and his famous line, “It’s so easy to say sorry,” would cut through the air like a sharp reminder.

For Sam, success wasn’t built on apologies, but on the courage to do better. What set Sam apart wasn’t just his professional rigour but his deep humanism. He valued relationships like currency, never allowing his position to cloud his compassion. I saw him extend a hand to widows he had never met, creating employment slots for those who otherwise had no chance. It was this side of him that revealed the depth of his soul – the ability to care for those who were often overlooked, to open doors where none existed.

But Sam was also a man of paradoxes. He could rage like a lion in one moment, his ferocity as sudden as it was scorching, and yet, not long after, he’d be the one subtly seeking reconciliation. Those of us who worked closely with him often witnessed his contrasting displays of fire and ice. One moment, he could be passionately rebuking Mr. Kalu, his words sharp and intense, and the next, he’d turn to Miss Esther, standing right beside him, and speak with remarkable calm and gentleness, as though nothing had just transpired. Then, without missing a beat, he would turn back to Mr. Kalu and resume his fiery admonition.

It was a testament to his remarkable self-control – he never transferred aggression, always directing his energy where it was due. His anger was fleeting, his kindness enduring. He would fire you in the heat of frustration, only to rehire you the moment he saw potential in your growth, as long as you hadn’t committed what he termed the “Capital Sin” – theft. Dishonesty, in any form, was a line you never crossed with Sam.

I vividly remember the early days of working with him when commuting to the office became a challenge after just a few days. I was stationed at his home office, a guest chalet within his expansive residence that had been converted into a workspace. Its location was off the regular commuter routes, forcing me to rely on hired cabs – an expense I knew was not sustainable in the long run.

Without my asking, he bailed me out by giving me a gift equivalent to 70 percent of my salary, a gesture that left me speechless. A week later, he went even further, providing me an official car. That was Sam -generous beyond expectation, ever observant, always taking care of his own. He didn’t just want you to work; he wanted you to thrive.

Intellectually, Sam was formidable. My contemporaries often boast about my breadth of knowledge on both everyday matters and academic topics, but sitting in a room with Sam made me feel like a kindergartener.

His mind was an encyclopedic vault of knowledge, and he could contribute meaningfully to discussions on virtually any topic. Whether it was politics, science, history, or business, he was never out of his depth.

His ability to distill complex issues into simple truths was awe-inspiring, and being around him sharpened my mind in ways I never thought possible. Through Sam, I found doors opening to a world I never imagined I’d be part of. He introduced me to the corridors of power, filled with politicians, top businessmen, and highly placed government officials. It was a world dominated by the elite, yet Sam’s presence there was both natural and commanding. But it wasn’t just the access he granted that mattered – it was the meticulous attention to detail he instilled in those who worked with him. Every sentence, every plan, every move had to be perfect.

This meticulousness has since rubbed off on me and my colleagues, a gift we continue to carry long after his passing. There are far too many stories, too many lessons, too many experiences to capture in this single tribute. In truth, recounting the exceptional journey of working with Sam could easily become a mini-series, filled with wisdom, laughter, and moments of profound learning.

My workdays with him didn’t end at 5 pm; in fact, they began anew as the clock struck evening. Long after everyone had gone home, we would find ourselves deep in discussions, sometimes until the early hours of the morning. His dedication was unmatched, and he demanded the same from those who worked with him.

To this day, I marvel at how effortlessly top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and military brass referred to him as “Chairman.” He wore the title not as a mark of privilege, but as a badge of respect, earned through years of dogged commitment and unparalleled leadership. It was this respect that cemented his place among the greats.

Looking back, I cannot help but be overwhelmed with gratitude. Meeting Sam, working for him, and being mentored by him remains one of the greatest privileges of my life. He boosted my confidence, opened doors to a world I could never have imagined, and taught me to never settle for less than the very best. Sam’s legacy is not only in the works he left behind but in the people he moulded, the lives he touched, and the lessons he imparted.

Sam Nda-Isaiah’s greatest treasure was his family, both nuclear and extended. He cherished his wife, Aunty Zainab, and was a devoted father. Though deeply loving, he maintained firm discipline, as I witnessed firsthand on occasions when he sternly corrected his children if they strayed.

I vividly recall a moment during one of our project review sessions when my phone rang – it was my wife calling. I quickly silenced the phone and was about to send her a text message when the Chairman inquired about the caller. Upon hearing it was my wife, he immediately urged me to take the call, remarking that family always takes precedence over work. His words left a lasting impression on me, embodying his unwavering commitment to family values.

He was equally dedicated to his siblings, some of whom worked within various subsidiaries of the LEADERSHIP Group. Despite having the influence to secure them positions in prestigious, well-paying establishments, he consciously refrained from leveraging this privilege.

Being the Chairman’s child or relative was no ticket to instant elevation within the organisation. Everyone, regardless of their connection to him, was expected to start from the ground up and earn their progression through merit and hard work.

As I conclude this tribute, I offer a prayer for his soul, that his legacy continues to thrive through his family, his works, and those of us he mentored. Sam Nda-Isaiah was a rare breed, and the world is better for having had him. Rest in peace, Chairman. Your impact remains everlasting, a beacon for those who dare to dream and those who dare to achieve.

–Nto, a former chief operating officer (COO) of LEADERSHIP General Ltd, wrote this piece.