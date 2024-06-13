Ad

Former international Sam Sodje has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George.

Finidi only took permanent charge of the Super Eagles in May, but his team’s poor display in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin has seen supporters call for his sack.

The 2023 AFCON runners currently occupy fifth position in Group C with three points from four games.

“The NFF has to sort themselves out. If you sack him, what are you expecting to get? Well, yes. Coaches are being judged for results. He has not got his results right now,” Sodje told Brila FM.

“We aim to qualify for the World Cup. If we keep going the way we’re going, we won’t qualify. So, it’s not about Finidi George, it’s about what we want.

“So yes, sacking him might not be the worst idea, because we need to be in the World Cup.”