Samsung Electronics West Africa has continued to solidify its presence in Nigeria, especially in its engagement with the customers.

The leading global consumer electronic company on Thursday, March 02 2023 opened a new, premium service centre strategically located in the heart of Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Samsung’s new Customer Service Plaza (CSP) launched in partnership with MGS provides customers with instant access to service, repairs and enquiries on Samsung’s full range of audio-visual, mobile and computing devices in a standalone location.

The centre is manned by highly-trained engineers and also holds genuine spare parts for Samsung’s range of mobile devices, premium and ultra-high definition televisions, microwave ovens, air conditioning units and refrigerators, among other appliances.

The Samsung Service centre also serves as a training facility for Samsung device users and provides visitors with holistic lifestyle consulting services, including on-the-spot software upgrades and information on how to make the best use of Samsung’s smart ecosystem by utilizing accessories, content and service offerings that are available from the company.

The Allen Service Centre is the latest in the series of Samsung’s roll out of start-of-the-art service centres all over Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the service centre, managing director, Samsung Nigeria, Charlie Lee, re-echoed the company’s determination to providing its customers with an exciting and enriching consumer brand experience. He said that Samsung remains ever grateful to the loyal customers in Nigeria and happy to deliver premium after-sales support to them.

“The opening of this centre is another testament to Samsung’s belief in the economy of Nigeria and our means of bringing after-sales support to our customers”, Lee said.

“Our customers in this neigbourhood can enjoy peace of mind and rest assured that a Samsung service centre that can handle both major and minor repairs for their mobile and computing devices, as well as their consumer electronics and home appliances, is just around the corner.”

At the event, head of Service, Samsung Nigeria Ibukun Adewole, further reiterated the brand’s commitment to industry leading service for Samsung’s esteemed customers.

“Samsung has developed a plethora of differentiated services and value additions, available to customers through our partners, aimed at providing the best experience through the entire customer journey”.

“Furthermore, this center is one of many across the country, uniquely equipped to support our customer experience”, he stated.

Featuring a broad range of services, the new Samsung Service Centre provides Nigerians with a premium service experience, showcasing Samsung’s unassailable leadership in technology innovation. In addition to conducting immediate repairs, Hassan Mehdi, managing director of MGS, said the centre boasts a sales zone and display area for customers to view, experience and buy the latest range of premium products.

Subash Sehgal, Technical Head, MGS, one of Samsung’s partners, described the opening of the new service centre as a platform for Samsung, together with its partners to provide its customers with end-to-end solutions from product purchase to delivering on their after-sales expectations. In addition to being open every day of the week, except Sundays, customers also have the option of calling to request service through Samsung’s dedicated contact centre.

Sehgal said that customers can be assured of repairs for their phones, for instance, within an hour of paying a visit to the Centre.