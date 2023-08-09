Sanitise The FCC Now

From the revelations at the ongoing sitting of the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating federal ministries, departments and agencies, parastatals and tertiary institutions on mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS), it is clear that the Federal Character Commission (FCC) is in a mess bugged down by crass incompetence and self-aggrandizement.

Before now, there had been widespread allegations of job racketeering levelled against some staff of the FCC but oftentimes, these allegations remained at the realm of speculation because none of the victims was ready to speak on it.

However, the dramatis personae in this whole show of shame came out to publicly uncover what until now was discussed in hush tones, when they appeared before the lawmakers.

It all began when some commissioners told the committee that the FCC chairperson, Muheeba Dankaka was deeply involved in job racketeering. Dankaka, the commissioners alleged, had a syndicate through which she was selling jobs to prospective job seekers for as high as N7,000,000 and as low as N750,000 depending on how lucrative the job was.

In a swift reaction when she appeared before the committee, Dankaka described the allegations as not only false, but a typical case of corruption fighting back as according to her, the commissioners were the ones involved in job racketeering.

But while allegations and counter allegations are going on between Dankaka and some commissioners, a former Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) desk officer at the Federal Character Commission, Haruna Kolo told the committee that he sold jobs to Nigerian applicants on the orders of the FCC chairperson.