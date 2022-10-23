Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited has emerged the Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria, 2022 as announced by World Economic Magazine Awards 2022.

According to the organisers, the winners of this year’s World Economic Magazine Awards are the organisations with best-in-class performance and prominent listings in the global economic space, adding that, the World Economic Magazine Nomination and award winner selection process is based on core competencies, providing a unique benchmark for excellence in different domains.

This year, the World Finance Insurance Awards showcases the best-in-class performers with prominent listings in the global economic space, even as the World Economic Magazine said, it is committed to improving the present state of the world economy by engaging businesses and leaders of the business ecosystem across various channels that shape the industrial, regional, and global agendas.

The managing director/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Tunde Mimiko, in his reaction to the news, attributed the win to his company’s continuous deployment and utilization of technology in delivering services to meet the ever-changing needs of the customers, “We are happy to have won this award through a transparent selection process. Salam Nigeria has invested and stepped up its technology platforms to meet the ever-changing needs of the customer at this time,” he said.

With a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia, Sanlam is in 8 out of the 10 largest economies in Africa, with a market capitalization of over $8 billion, operating profit of $1 billion before tax, and over 154,000 employees globally, delivering superior value to customers, shareholders and the broader society.

Sanlam’s areas of expertise include; life and general insurance, financial planning, retirement, investment, and wealth management. Sanlam is a purpose-led organisation with efforts centred on helping customers Live with confidence.