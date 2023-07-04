Sanlam Offers Platform For Nigerians To Insure Assets, Life

Sanlam Nigeria has provided a platform for Nigerians to insure their assets and lives through its general and life insurance products.

To this end, it recently launched the #ProudMoments campaign to herald a fresh approach to deepening financial inclusion and aid the appreciation for insurance services across businesses and for individuals.

The campaign, with visuals shot in location in Nigeria, centers on the need to protect the things that matter through insurance, while advocating resilience and grit as critical ingredients required to achieve success.

The creative delivery highlights a clear theme around celebrating genuine success whether personal, professional or organisational while emphasising the need to put in place adequate protection for same.

During the launch in Lagos, the managing director/chief executive officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Mimiko, restated the company’s unstinting commitment to promoting well-intentioned living that encourages success stories and celebrates individuals who are constantly challenging themselves to promote a healthy, vibrant and secure future.