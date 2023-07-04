Tinubu Pledges Removal Of Bottlenecks, Policy Consistency To Attract Investments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the business community of his government’s commitment to policy consistency and better business climate to attract investment.

The President spoke Monday while receiving the delegation of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) led by the Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoe Yujnovic at the State House, Abuja.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake ,President Tinubu welcomed the SPDC’s offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, adding that such investments are needed now more than ever, to enable Government meet its obligations.

The President recalled that attracting fresh investment was “a promise I made personally to Nigerians. Whatever it takes, I will fulfill that promise to Nigerians.”

President Tinubu reiterated that Nigeria is ready for business, assuring the Shell management and other investors of his administration’s willingness to maintain an open-door policy and address their concerns.