Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received the award of, “Most Performing Governor on Housing in the Federation”, in recognition of his efforts in housing development in Lagos State.

The award was presented to the governor by the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN), at the event to mark 50 years of the existence of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) which had stakeholders in the housing and property sector discussing the theme, “Unfolding Arms to Join Hands: Moving the Lagos Property Market Forward”.

Speaking at the forum, the president, Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria, Dr. Victor Onukwugha, said the legacy of LSDPC should be emulated across the country, saying that among the 36 governors x-rayed in the country, it was only in Lagos the governor had continued to work with housing corporations with openness.

Also speaking, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), who presented the award to Sanwo-Olu applauded the governor “for adding value to the corporation (LSDPC)”, saying some of the templates of the corporation had formed the basis for policy making in the housing sector.

“There is one very important thing that we must emphasise which is the continuity of the work force. LSDPC is a professional organisation. Professionalism is very important and that is why the Corporation is doing very well,” he said.