Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, and other prominent Nigerians have commended billionaire businessman and philanthropist Chief Kensington Adebutu, known as Baba Ijebu, for building a 350-seater ultramodern Media Resource Center at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

In his address, Edun, who was at the commissioning of the Kensington Adebutu Media Resource Centre at the NIJ, noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to providing infrastructure development and access to quality education.

“Chief Kesington Adebutu lived up to his billing as a pillar. What he does is help with the third pillar of education. We say the first is access, and it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to providing education to all of course, the institution deals with the curriculum issue. Still, infrastructure is also essential in education, and that is our duty. That is what Mr Kessington is doing today (Wednesday), stepping in as a partner of the government of institutions in the education sector to deliver this mighty edifice.

“On behalf of all of us, I thank Mr Kensington Adebutu for this Media resource centre, which will be of tremendous value to those who use it at NIJ, including outside guests and visitors; they all have this resource,” says the minister.

In his speech, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, lauded Adebutu for his commitment to national development.

“I have seen Baba Ijebu’s handwriting all over the place, not only in Lagos but also in journalism and education. You will be surprised that it is in sports.

“I thank him for sparing a thought for this essential aspect of nation-building. And whatever the Lagos State government needs to do to support whatever good cause anybody is doing to improve journalism in our society, we will continue to do so,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Chief Kensington Adebutu emphasised the importance of journalism to nation-building, adding that the profession is saddled with the responsibility to uphold the virtues that will engender societal cohesion.

“Journalism is an essential part of our existence, and that is why I contributed to this well. Journalism is all about the truth. It is not easy to tell the truth because the truth is constant, and for democracy to survive, we must tell it. It will not be an easy job, but those who must do well for this nation must be forthright and tell the truth,” he said.

He appreciated Aremo Olusegun Osoba, chairman of the council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, for his dedication to enhancing journalism in Nigeria.

He said the construction of the media resource centre was a means of giving back to society.

“I give to the chairman, Council of Nigeria Institute of Journalism, NIJ, His Excellency Aremo Olusegun Osoba CFR, board members and all connected with the resource centre for conceptualising this unique project to enhance journalism in Nigeria.

“I feel a sense of pride to be associated with this project as a donor and particularly for the fact that the project is in sync with the objectives of my foundation, which essentially is to give back as much as possible to society,” says Baba Ijebu.

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, appreciated Adebutu, describing the media centre as an imprint of his gesture to improve the standard of education.

“Today we are celebrating a great Nigerian philanthropist of the first order, a man of honour, integrity, a man of his word, a man who does his civic responsibility. He pays his tax to Lagos State in billions. I do not think there is a place where Baba Ijebu pays less than N1.5 billion in a month as tax, so you can imagine when you multiply that by 12 months, you will know what Baba Ijebu is doing to our economy, all of you living in Lagos,” he said.

Among those who graced the occasion were the Vice Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Azu Ishiekwene, the Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu, Chief Ray Ekpu, Chief Bisi Olatilo, and several distinguished media practitioners.