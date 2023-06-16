Sanwo-Olu, Others Grace 10th Year Remembrance Of Tinubu’s Mother

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and many other prominent Lagosians, Clerics and market leaders on Thursday graced the 10th year remembrance Fidau (Prayer) in memory of the late market leader and mother of President Bola Tinubu, Alhaja Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji.

The Governor, his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu ; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, his wife, Oluremi; Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, his wife, Falilat; Iyaloja-General, Chief (Mrs) Folasade Tinubu-Ojo; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), state officials, politicians, technocrats, friends and family of late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, among others defied the heavy rain and converged on Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Thursday to offer prayers for the repose of the deceased soul.

The event was also attended by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the Chairman, Iru/Victoria Island Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Princess Rashidat Adu; traditional rulers and clerics from Muslim and Christian faiths, as well as market men and women, who trooped out in large number to celebrate the late Iyaloja General of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged everyone to emulate the good virtues of the late Abibatu Mogaji and be agents of change in their immediate communities.

He described the late Mogaji as a woman of tremendous grace, and resilience, a staunch advocate for the welfare and development of the grassroots, and a trailblazer for breaking barriers for women to take up leadership roles in the business circle.