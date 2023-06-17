Sanwo-Olu Swears-in SSG, Chief of Staff, Urges Efficient Service Delivery

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday swore in Barr. Bimbola Salu -Hundeyin as Secretary to the State Government and Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Mr. Gboyega Soyanwo as Chief of Staff urging them to work harder for effective and efficient service delivery.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the re-appointment of Ayinde and Soyanwo is a testament to their high level of performance, competence, hard work and loyalty during his first term in office.

He said “Let me congratulate Mr. Tayo Ayinde and Mr. Gboyega Soyanwo on their re-appointment as the Chief of Staff and the Deputy Chief of Staff respectively. The decision to bring you on board once again to serve in the same capacity you served in the first term, is a testament to your high level of performance, competence, hard work and loyalty.

“Your reappointment which is well deserved, is a call to greater commitment to the service of the people of Lagos State and a challenge to exhibit more of those positive attributes as we embark on another four years of concerted efforts to achieve the greater Lagos of our dream.’’

The governor added that, ‘’In the same vein, I congratulate and welcome on board, Barrister Bimbola Salu Hundeyin as the new. Barrister Bimbola Salu -Hundeyin is an erudite and experienced solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria with over three decades of experience at the Bar. She has also served as a Federal Commissioner representing Lagos State at the National Population Commission (NPC).

‘’Given her track record, especially her proven dedication to the promotion of the interest of Lagos State which she de