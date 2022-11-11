Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and professionals from the nation’s leading technology support service company, Tek Experts have stressed the need to stem brain drain in Nigeria.

The Governor who stated this when he visited Tek Experts’ office in Victoria Island area of the state also met with executives from the global tech support and services company, to discuss possible collaborations in the areas of technology and skills transfer.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that technology and innovation are critical components of his administration’s THEMES agenda, the framework for policy and project implementation.

He said, “With Tek Experts’ outlook, there may be grounds for solid partnership in the relevant areas of our policy agenda.”

Describing the company’s role, Olugbolohan Olusanya, Tek Experts Country Manager Nigeria said “Tek Experts is dedicated to redefining the tech industry. We pride ourselves on our technical expertise to support technology companies by transforming their technical support and services function into a strategic value creation engine for growth.

“Through our partnership with the Nigerian government and some of the world’s largest technology brands we have been able to source, skill, and scale local talent for the ICT industry.”