Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration was not oblivious of the current hardship in the country.faced by the residents Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday during a live media chat aired in some television stations, tagged: “Sanwo Speaks,” to intimate residents on steps being taken by his administration to reduce the effects of the harsh economic realities on residents.

Part of the interventions, the governor said included approval of 25 percent reduction on every foodstuff purchased, worth over N25,000 in its shopping outlets.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would be explore three major avenues to ensure residents get affordable foodstuff to ease the economic burden on them.

The governor said his administration will soon commence distribution of Combo Food bags to over 3,000 households, adding that his government had embarked on procurement of 100 trailers of rice and some other food items which would be packed and distributed to less privileged with adequate monitoring as it had identified 42 Sunday Markets.

In the health sector, he said the 31 General Hospitals across the state have been directed to take child delivery for free, just as the six health districts will embark on free health missions, twice a week.

Sanwo-Olu, who announced the reintroduction of 25 percent reduction in all public transportation, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), rail and ferries, pledged to increase transport support for teachers in public schools and exempt parents from showing evidence of tax payments to encourage enrolment of more students in schools.

The governor also ordered flexible work hours for civil servants which will see officers on Grade levels 1 to 14 come to work three times in a week, while those on levels 15 to 17 can stay off work once a week and promised prompt payment of pensioners entitlements.

He said, “This administration is working towards putting interventions in place across different sectors to reduce and ameliorate the sufferings of Lagosians.

“We will open soup kitchens/bowls where identified caterers (mama put) at least 1,000, will be employed across local government areas to feed those who need it, once daily.’’