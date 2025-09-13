Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerian youths to imbibe values that will help build a just and equitable society where everyone can thrive regardless of background.

The governor gave the charge on Friday at the 2025 International Youth Day Summit, held at the Blue Roof, Ikeja, according to a statement released by the spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Olabisi Adeola, on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, who also presented grants to winners of this year’s Amplifier Business Clinic, stressed the importance of discipline and value-driven living, especially at a time of rising internet fraud and moral decline in the country.

“If the youth are to take up their leadership position, they must value time, have integrity, dwell on positivity in word and deed, avoid procrastination and take full advantage of all the opportunities and resources made available by the state government for them to succeed in whatever field of life they find themselves,” the governor said.

He assured that the state government would continue to prioritise youth development, describing them as “the most valuable assets.”

He also urged them to see themselves as partners in progress.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, described the youths as the heartbeat and strength of the nation.

He said, “The theme of this year’s International Youth Day, ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,’ shows that all hands must be on deck from the grassroots if Lagos will achieve the 2030 target for the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The summit also featured a keynote address by the President of Gemstone Leadership Initiative, Fela Durotoye, who charged youths to accept responsibility, leverage technology, and make an impact in their communities.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of an 18-seater bus to the Lagos State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, as well as grants to 86 voluntary youth organisations and 10 winners of the business clinic competition.