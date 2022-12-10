Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his colleagues, Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) have been conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, a foremost Anglican University in Nigeria.

The three governors were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees in different disciplines on Friday during the 14th Convocation Ceremony of the University at its campus in Oyo.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was honoured with Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) while Governors Wike and Makinde were conferred Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa) respectively.

Apart from the three governors, 34 graduands were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy Degree (P.hD) in Mass Communication, English Language, Religious Studies, Business Administration, Computer Science and Economics.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Chief Dr. Wole Olanipekun, said the three recipients of the University’s honorary degrees have practically demonstrated their goodness, adding that the awards were in recognition of their distinguished commitment to improvement and betterment of human life.

He said Governor Sanwo-Olu has been a tested and proven loyal public servant in Lagos State, before emerging as the Governor on May 29, 2019.

“As the 15th Governor of Lagos State, he (Governor Sanwo-Olu) continues to give meritorious service which enhances the lives of Lagos inhabitants in the various sectors of education, health, transportation, trade and commerce. He demonstrates healthy and practical dedication to productive governance,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, said Governors Sanwo-Olu, Wike and Makinde were selected and conferred with the honorary doctorate degrees because of the good works they have been doing even before becoming governors.

“These personalities are not selected as the award recipients today, just because they are state governors. They have been selected because they are eminently qualified by virtue of the manifestations of their good works before they became governors and the benevolent extension of such works now that they are governors,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the three honorary awardees, Governor Makinde appreciated the Governing Council and management of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo for the honorary doctorate degrees.

Governor Makinde, who congratulated all the graduands, said the three governors will support Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo for the growth and development of the institution.