The chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, Hon. Chris Hassan, has alleged a secret recruitment of relations of the governor into the state civil service without following due process.

Hassan made the allegation while addressing newsmen at the party secretariat in Jos yesterday.

He said: “This lopsided employment process at the exit of APC administration is nothing but an insult against the unity of the people of Plateau. We challenge the government to publish the names of those employed to see the spread across the state.”

But the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in a swift reaction by the state publicity secretary, Sylvanus Namang, said the allegation was a mere mischief.

According to him, the employment exercise being carried out by government is in line with its Open Governance Partnership mantra which earned the state the coveted prize in South Korea in 2020.

The PDP chairman further said the truth is that today Plateau people are wiser than they were in 2015 and 2019, and would make informed decisions as they go out to cast their votes.

“We are dealing with an administration that has not only betrayed the trust freely given by the people of Plateau State, but he has risen against them. A leader who instead of being prepared to die for his people, but he is ready to die for an individual,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PDP chairman the pains being experienced by their people is one of the greatest challenges while assuring people of the state that the personality, exposure and experience of PDP gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang would be brought to bear in their quest for peace and security and development of the state.