Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has expressed delight over the full competitive debut of Olakunle Olusegun for the Super Eagles in Nigeria’s last crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Benin Republic on Tuesday.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page on Tuesday evening, Saraki celebrated the milestone achievement of the young forward, who rose through the ranks of the ABS Football Academy, founded by the former Kwara State governor.

“So proud to see Olakunle Olusegun making his full competitive debut for the national team in our crucial final World Cup qualifier,” Saraki wrote.

The former Senate President further highlighted the player’s journey from grassroots football to the national stage, describing it as a testament to the academy’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

“Coming through the ranks of the ABS Ilorin Academy to the Super Eagles. #NGABEN,” he added.

The match, played on Tuesday evening, ended in a resounding 4–0 victory for Nigeria, with star striker Victor Osimhen netting a hat-trick to secure the win for the Super Eagles.