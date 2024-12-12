The Sarkin Jiwa, Abuja, His Royal Highness Alhaji Idris Musa, has reiterated the importance of safeguarding cultural identities and ensuring their transfer across generations, describing it as a daunting but essential task.

He stated this during a press conference at his palace in Jiwa, Abuja, where the official logo for the upcoming Jiwa International Gani Festival of Arts and Culture was unveiled.

The festival, scheduled to commence on December 15, promises to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Jiwa Chiefdom and foster cultural preservation and inclusivity.

At the event, Alhaji Musa emphasised the need for vigilance and dedication in passing cultural legacies to future generations.

“What we are doing now is not for us but for our younger generation. We are building history for them,” he said.

He also highlighted the kingdom’s peaceful nature and urged the community to welcome visitors as friends, not enemies, adding that embracing dialogue and understanding can foster unity.

Dr Ibrahim Wada, co-chairman of the Organising Committee, read a statement detailing the festival’s historical significance on behalf of the Jiwa Chief.

According to him, the Gani cultural festival, now transformed into the Jiwa Annual International Festival, has been pivotal in preserving Jiwa’s rich ancestry. Jiwa is a community with roots tracing back to the Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna.

“This festival reflects the richness of the culture of the Jiwa Chiefdom and serves as a major item on the cultural calendar of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It is a celebration of tradition and a platform to address the community’s developmental challenges,” Wada said.

He said the week-long fiesta will feature cultural exhibitions, traditional attire displays, cuisine, and various vocations of the Koro people, offering tourists and cultural enthusiasts a glimpse into the ancient heritage of Jiwa.

“A key highlight of this year’s festival will be the first-ever durbar staged in the FCT, alongside the honouring of prominent Nigerians and a distinguished Ghanaian for their contributions to humanity.”