Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia officially announced its withdrawal from the bidding process.

FIFA had earlier decided to consider bids from Asia and Oceania only for the 2034 tournament.

Meanwhile, Football Australia reported on Tuesday of the country’s wish to drop their bid.

“We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and…we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition.”

Having dropped its bid for the tournament, Australia plans to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2026 and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2029.

Countries interested in hosting the 2034 World Cup have been given a deadline of October 31, with a signed bidding agreement due by November 30.

Afterwards, FIFA member nations will make the final decision on the hosts later in 2024.

Saudi Arabia had initially considered a joint bid with Greece and Egypt to host the 2030 World Cup, but they are now focusing on becoming the sole hosts for the 2034 tournament.

The country has made huge investments in football development, including its Pro League, which has seen a surge of European bests, including Cristiano Ronaldo, over the past year.

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), said, “We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football.”

Over 70 FIFA Member Associations have also publicly supported Saudi Arabia’s bid, and Sheikh Salman of Bahrain, President of the Asian Football Confederation, endorsed the initiative.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, with six countries sharing hosting duties for the 2030 tournament.