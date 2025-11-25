Saudi Arabia plans to open two new alcohol stores, including one that will serve non-Muslim foreign staff at state oil giant Aramco, as the kingdom continues to ease long-standing restrictions.

Advertisement

The outlets were planned for the eastern province of Dhahran and the port city of Jeddah, marking another significant step in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform drive to gradually open up the conservative kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, opened its first alcohol store in 73 years in 2023, catering exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter.

Advertisement

One of the sources told Reuters that the new Dhahran store will be located within an Aramco-owned residential compound and will be accessible to non-Muslim Aramco employees.

Saudi authorities have reportedly informed the relevant staff of the plan.

Two other sources added that a third liquor store was being planned for non-Muslim diplomats in Jeddah, where several foreign missions are based.

Both outlets are expected to open in 2026, although no official timeline has been announced.

Since the Riyadh “booze bunker” opened, its customer base has quietly expanded to include non-Muslim Saudi Premium Residency holders, a group made up of entrepreneurs, investors, and people with specialised skills.

Until the 2023 opening, alcohol in Saudi Arabia was mostly accessed via diplomatic mail, the black market, or home brewing.

In the wider Gulf region, only Kuwait enforces a total ban on alcohol.

Saudi Arabia has undergone sweeping social reforms under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Activities once considered taboo, from mixed-gender concerts to cinemas and desert raves, are now commonplace.

Women were allowed to drive in 2017, and strict gender-separation rules have been eased. The authority of the religious police has also been significantly reduced.

These reforms were part of a broader strategy to diversify the economy, attract foreign investment, and boost tourism.

A May media report, published originally on a wine blog and picked up globally, claimed Saudi Arabia planned to allow alcohol in tourist zones as it prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

A Saudi official later denied the report, which had fueled intense online debate.

Despite rapid social liberalisation, the kingdom has approached the issue of alcohol with caution. Even newly built ultra-luxury Red Sea Global resorts remain alcohol-free.

Asked recently whether Saudi Arabia might ease alcohol restrictions to attract international visitors, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said, “We do understand that some international travellers want to enjoy alcohol when they visit Saudi destinations, but nothing has changed yet.”