In a bid to counter the illicit trade of alcoholic goods and products received by diplomatic missions, Saudi Arabia will open its first alcohol store.

The alcohol store will be located in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarters and will serve only non-Muslim diplomats.

Guests or people under the age of 21 are not allowed to accompany authorised visitors to the store.

According to Reuters, a document stated that customers will have to register via a mobile app, get a clearance code from the Foreign Ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases.

Alcohol has been banned in Saudi Arabia since 1952 and its consumption can be punishable by hundreds of lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment and expatriates also face deportation.