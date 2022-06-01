British independent energy company, Savannah Energy, has entered into an agreement with the ministry of Petroleum and Energy of the Republic of Chad for the rollout of 500 Megawatts , MW, of renewable energy projects.

Under the deal, Savannah Energy supplying electricity to the Doba Oil Project as well as the towns of Moundou and Doba in the southern region of the country.

The move has been applauded by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) as the voice of the African energy sector.

The AEC said, the agreement will significantly improve energy access in Chad while strengthening the British energy independent’s penetration in high potential energy markets in Africa.

As per the terms of the agreement, Savannah Energy will initially construct a 300MW solar PV farm and battery storage system in Komé, – dubbed Centrale Solaire de Komé – with electricity supplying the Doba Oil Project.

The project will not only ensure a consistent and cost-effective energy source for the project and outlying areas but will reduce the reliance on diesel. The project represents the largest solar development in sub-Saharan Africa. Thereafter, Savannah Energy will construct a solar and wind project with a capacity to produce 100MW per facility.

This project, the Centrales d’Energie Renouvelable de N’Djamena said, will increase Chad’s installed capacity by 63 per cent with first power expected in 2025/26.

Speaking on the deal, the minister of Petroleum and Energy of the Republic of Chad, Djerassem le Bemadjiel, expressed that, “we are delighted to work with Savannah on these two potentially transformational power projects for Chad. Our county is blessed with a significant renewable energy resources and we are excited that a leading British company such as Savannah is seeking to harness this resources to provide utility scale power to our country.”

“I am delighted to announce the Centrale Solaire de Koméand the Centrales d’Energie Renouvelable de N’Djamena projects. Both of these represent a major vote of confidence in Chad by Savannah and have the potential to contribute to a transformative change in the country’s GDP over the course of the coming years, as well as bringing the significant quality of life benefits associated with access to regularized power to the regions in which the project are situated. The projects represent one of the largest ever foreign direct investment in Chad and are believed to be the largest every by a British company,” stated CEO, Savannah Energy, Andrew Knott.