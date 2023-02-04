Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently act to save Nigerians from the excruciating pains caused by the scarcity of petroleum products and new naira note.

Akeredolu in a statement in Akure noted that Nigerians had been at the mercy of unscrupulous elements in the distribution chain who had sustained the artificial scarcity since late last year.

The governor, who said the unsavory sight of the past had not only resurfaced in all the major cities of the country, stressed, “It is also eroding the goodwill enjoyed by the federal government for the stability achieved in the past seven years.”

“Fuel scarcity, a phenomenon which this current administration had once confined to the dustbin in the chronicle of happenings in an inglorious past, has suddenly assumed a permanent feature of our daily existence and there appears to be no solution to the perennial crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, through its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who purports to act under the powers conferred on the institution by the CBN Act, has chosen this period, when the country prepares for general elections, to redesign the currency notes for sundry reasons, chief among which is the need for the bank to be in control of the currency notes in circulation and checkmate the unwholesome activities of terrorists and their enablers and election riggers,” he said.

The governor noted that the struggles and actual fights recorded in banking halls, ATM and POS points and markets across the country were disquieting.