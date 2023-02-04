Former Head of State and founder of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has expressed optimism that the proposed NYSC Trust Fund Bill would soon receive presidential assent.

General Gowon said the trust fund would make funds available for corps to establish their businesses, improve the standard of facilities at the orientation camps, enhance further trainings in skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmes, among other benefits.

He spoke yesterday when the director general of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, led some management staff of the scheme to pay him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

The former Head of State urged Ahmed to use his wealth of experiences to take the scheme to greater heights.

Gowon congratulated the director general on his appointment as the 22nd chief executive of the scheme and urged him to adopt an all-inclusive style of leadership.

“All the managers of the scheme since inception have done exceptionally well. You have a good team to work with, strive and work in order to leave good legacies,” he said.

Brigadier General Ahmed in his response promised to build on the legacies of the founding fathers of the scheme.