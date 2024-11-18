Popular saxophonist and De Naija spirit talent hunt show star, Sampson Udo, popularly called KingSax, has been arrested for allegedly raping two sisters who had invited him to perform at an event.

According to the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), the 27-year-old victim, Destiny Ameh, had allegedly met Udo online and later invited him to grace her event at Elegushi Beach in Lagos on October 6.

According to the version of the story on the FIJ website, Grace Ameh, Destiny’s younger sister narrated that Udo had lured her sister to the backseat of the car, “locked the doors, got on top of Destiny and forcefully raped her. He covered her mouth and put his weight on her.”

According to the FIJ, Destiny did not file a report or tell anyone about it until two weeks later.

“Destiny left after the incident and then sent cuss words to him when she got home, but never filed a report as she was too stunned. Two weeks later, the victim opened up to Grace, and the matter took a new turn.”

Grace on her part narrated that her sister went to Akwa Ibom, where she was based but “Two weeks after the incident, she told me. I then called his number. He claimed the sex was consensual, so I asked why my sister would slam his car door if it was consensual and why she would send him those messages after. He went mute and dropped the call. I then called him multiple times after but he did not pick. I sent him WhatsApp messages, he did not reply, so I took to X to call him out.”

The FIJ narrated that Udo took to his social media handles to deny the allegations, saying that he had been wrongly accused of rape after Grace’s story gained traction online.

He wrote, “My attention has been drawn to a post on Twitter(sic) by [redacted], with the username [redacted] already going viral. The post is to the effect that I had forceful carnal knowledge with someone she claims to be her sister.

”I am innocent of this accusation. The publication was made to malign and ridicule my fast-growing personality and brand. I have consulted my legal team.”

They also recounted that Grace was allegedly arrested by the Lagos State Police Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where she was asked to pay N15 million, retract her statements and publish an apology on two national dallies.

“There were four male policemen interrogating me, and I felt uncomfortable,” Grace said.

“I thought there would be at least one woman. Those policemen started mocking my sister and I. One said, ‘Does this fresh boy look like someone that can rape somebody?’

”Udo and his lawyer then said I must pay N15 million and retract my X post, and then publish an apology on two national dailies. I agreed to delete the post but refused the monetary demand. Then the policemen said I would be detained since I could not settle Udo monetarily.”

However, the whole story took a different turn when Udo offered to drop Grace and her lawyer off but allegedly ended up harassing and raping her.

Grace narrated, “He then drove to a restaurant and ordered alcohol but I declined. Soon after, I asked to leave as I needed to raise N2 million before the day ended to avoid a defamation lawsuit, but before I could get into the Uber I ordered, he asked me to give him my body in exchange for the money. I left.

”The next day, he sent his address and kept calling my phone, so I finally picked. He sounded angry, said I was not serious and he was going to take me to court if I didn’t give him what he wanted in exchange for his withdrawal of the case. His lawyer was also calling and harassing me. I then thought to see him to beg so he could consider dropping the case, but when I got there, he pounced on me, ripped my gown apart, and raped me.”

The FIJ, however, disclosed that Grace had gathered evidence when she called Udo on November 12, adding that the Uber driver who had witnessed the Saxophonist’s harrasments of her would stand as a witness.

As of the time of filing this report, the FIJ was yet to publish or disclose the content of the voice records due to “their mental horror content.”

According to FIJ, Udo was arrested by SCID police on Thursday morning and is being held pending court charges, with the police also returning Grace’s N450,000.

An activist, Serah Ibrahim, revealed that Udo’s lawyer and girlfriend had been seeking an out-of-court settlement since his arrest, as she and lawyer Inibehe Effiong, along with others, have been monitoring the case closely since Grace’s initial arrest.